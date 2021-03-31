Submission ID: 3125
Date Lost March 31, 2021
Area/Town Lost Cameron/ Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Grady/Almond dr
Closest Major Intersection Grady/Union Church rd
Owner's Full Name Treavion Diggs
Email tbreeze350@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 9103363288
Alternate Phone (910) 336-3656
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Nova
Type of Animal Dog
Breed American Bully
Markings White chest white chin/trindle markings
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Trindle
Age of Pet 10 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Cropped
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Choke Chain
