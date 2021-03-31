Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.