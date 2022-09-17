Lost Dog, Black Australian Shepherd Puppy in Cameron UPDATE: FOUND Sep 17, 2022 Sep 17, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE: FOUNDSubmission ID: 4023Date Lost September 16, 2022 Area/Town Lost CameronStreet or Road Where Pet Lost Oak Run DriveClosest Major Intersection Cranes Creek RoadOwner's Full Name Mechelle HashEmail mhash63@icloud.comZip 28326Primary Phone 919-356-4999Alternate Phone (919) 842-6542Additional Comments New puppy 8 weeks oldPHOTO IF AVAILABLEUpload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploadedANIMAL DESCRIPTIONAnimal Name CashType of Animal DogBreed Lab/Australian Shepherd Markings White spot on chestPredominant Color BlackAge of Pet 8 weeksIs Pet Microchipped? NoSEXSex of Pet MaleIs Pet Spayed or Neutered? NoTAILTail of Pet LongSize of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)COATCoat of Pet MediumEARSEars of Pet HangingCOLLARCollar of Pet LeatherCollar Color(s) Tan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days LATEST E-EDITION Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 Calendar Sep 18 Field of Honor Sun, Sep 18, 2022 Sep 18 FREEDOM CONFERENCE Sun, Sep 18, 2022 Sep 18 Encore Center Presents "Bye Bye Birdie" Sun, Sep 18, 2022 Sep 18 Sunday Funday Sun, Sep 18, 2022 Sep 18 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Sun, Sep 18, 2022
