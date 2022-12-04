Lost Dog, Black and White Yorkie/Poodle Mix in Carthage Dec 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submission ID: 4162Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) Putman church rdOwner's First Name Elizabeth Email elizabethwebster575@yahoo.comPrimary Phone 910 635 9628CONTACT INFORMATIONDate Lost December 03, 2022Area/Town Lost CarthageStreet or Road Where Pet Lost Lick creek dr off ofPutman church rdOwner's Full Name Elizabeth WebsterEmail elizabethwebster575@yahoo.comZip 28327Primary Phone 910 635 9628Additional Comments I know my dogs were stolen. An if anyone sees them or gets a chance to buy them i will gladly reimburse u with interest. I have got a heartbroken family on my hands.PHOTO IF AVAILABLEUpload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploadedANIMAL DESCRIPTIONAnimal Name Charlie Type of Animal DigBreed YorkiepooMarkings He only has one testiclePredominant Color Black2nd Color WhiteAge of Pet 2 an half years oldIs Pet Microchipped? NoSEXSex of Pet MaleIs Pet Spayed or Neutered? NoTAILTail of Pet LongSize of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)COATCoat of Pet CurlyEARSEars of Pet FoldedCOLLARCollar of Pet None Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In There are no services available. LATEST E-EDITION Sun., Dec. 4, 2022 Calendar Dec 4 Arts Council's Annual Holiday Art Sale Sun, Dec 4, 2022 Dec 4 Mark Hewitt Pottery Holiday Kiln Opening 2022 Sun, Dec 4, 2022 Dec 4 Sanders Family Christmas Sun, Dec 4, 2022 Dec 4 A Christmas Carol Sun, Dec 4, 2022 Dec 4 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Sun, Dec 4, 2022
