Submission ID: 3715
Date Lost March 19, 2022
Area/Town Lost West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Roy Lane/Murdocksville Rd
Closest Major Intersection Juniper Lake Blvd and Murdocksville Rd
Owner's Full Name Leah Popoca
Email tavosgringa@hotmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9105850602
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Shadow
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Yorkie mix
Markings White Chin
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
