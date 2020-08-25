Submission ID: 2812
Date Lost August 23, 2020
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Near Campground Road in West End
Closest Major Intersection 15-501
Owner's Full Name Adriene Cobb
Email cobbadriene@yahoo.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9107259632
Alternate Phone (910) 295-2680
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Blitz
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit bull
Markings White with black spots
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 6 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
