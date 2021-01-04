Submission ID: 2991
Date Lost January 02, 2021
Area/Town Lost Woodlake/Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Willow Lane
Closest Major Intersection Willow/Riverbirch
Owner's Full Name Cornelia Henry
Email Connyoberheid@gmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 6788945222
Alternate Phone (704) 560-6063
Additional Comments Newly rescued, very gentle dog. He is easily scared. Got off harness while entering our house Saturday night. So far he is staying in the neighborhood but is afraid to come too close. Please call any hour.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Phil or Finn
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pointer/Hound
Markings Black face, black shoulder, black tail
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 1.5
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet SHORT
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
