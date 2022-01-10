Submission ID: 3591
Date Lost January 10, 2022
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Pinebluff lake rd
Closest Major Intersection 15-501
Owner's Full Name Traci Person
Email Tfowler1001@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 803-331-2960
Additional Comments He is very timid. We just moved here and got out fence.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Diesel
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit bill
Markings Missing eye/cherry eye
Predominant Color Black and white
Age of Pet 6
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.