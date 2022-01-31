UPDATE: FOUND
Submission ID: 3630
Date Lost January 31, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage nc
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Vass carthage rd
Owner's Full Name Megan Quick
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 8037591830
Alternate Phone (910) 691-8305
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Dorthie Quick
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit bull
Markings black and has white on her throat down her belly
Predominant Color black
Age of Pet 5 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar Color(s) Light purple
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Red star with all my information
