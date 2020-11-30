Submission ID: 2939
Date Lost November 29, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 795 Saunders Blvd
Owner's Full Name Kevin Ingram
Email lilkevinsms@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9107079209
Additional Comments He does not have a collar on hes a decent size black and white pitbull
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Moses
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit bull mix
Markings None
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.