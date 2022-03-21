Submission ID: 3709
Date Lost March 20, 2022
Area/Town Lost West end
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Murdocksville rd
Closest Major Intersection 73
Owner's Full Name Brittany Aichele
Email Bdg_4786@hotmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9106908112
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Hemi
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitt
Markings Black and white
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 6 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Tan
