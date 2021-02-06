Submission ID: 3033
Date Lost February 05, 2021
Area/Town Lost Jackson Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Currie Mill Road
Closest Major Intersection 211
Owner's Full Name Beth Hinson
Email bethinson@gmail.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 910-673-4757
Alternate Phone (910) 215-6284
Additional Comments Peppy is a very friendly and loved Pit Bull. Her name tag and her vaccination tags are not on her collar, but she is chipped. Thank you for your help.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Peppy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit Bull
Markings White on her chest and feet.
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Camo colors with pink harness
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Microchipped
