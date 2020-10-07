Submission ID: 2857
Date Lost October 05, 2020
Area/Town Lost Carthage/Cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Heron Rd in Carolina lakes
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 15501 and Lamms Grove Rd
Owner's Full Name Jennifer Ross
Email aftejflnf532@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106917818
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Chico
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitbul
Markings White streak on the back of his neck
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 6
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Faded pink
