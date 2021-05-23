Submission ID: 3218
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost May 21, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Lamms grove white hill area
Closest Major Intersection Lamms grove / hwy 15-501
Owner's Full Name Brandy Williams
Email bmwrtwjmw@icloud.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106395304
Additional Comments 1 ur old black lab/Pitt mix. White chest. Silver Chaim collar with name tag.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bandit
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Black lab/Pitt mix
Markings White markings neck and chest
Predominant Color Black
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Choke Chain
Collar Color(s) Silver
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Name tag regtangle camo
