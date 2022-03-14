Submission ID: 3693
Date Lost March 12, 2022
Area/Town Lost Pinebluff
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 126 Jeans Loop Rd
Closest Major Intersection US1
Owner's Full Name Savannah Carlyle
Zip 28373
Primary Phone (910) 882-6085
Alternate Phone (910) 986-0024
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Hollow
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit
Markings White on his chest and paws
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Cropped
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Green
Collar I.D. Tag(s) No
