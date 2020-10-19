Submission ID: 2878
Date Lost October 16, 2020
Area/Town Lost Cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost County Line rd.
Closest Major Intersection Nicholson rd.
Owner's Full Name Lisa Oquinn
Email lisaoquinn42@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 9197212917
Additional Comments Very friendly ..has a collar with all out info on it
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Harley
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab
Markings Black with white chest
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Camo
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes with number on it
