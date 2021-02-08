UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost: February 08, 2021
Area/Town Lost: Cameron/carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost: Grady rd
Closest Major Intersection: Gradyrd/union ch.rd
Owner's Full Name: McKenna cagle &Zack Enderle
Email: enderlekelly6@gmail.com
28326
9109850369
(910) 748-7714
Bella got scared this morning and ran off (a hot air balloon landed in our field) ..she has never left our yard before ..please help bring her home!
Bella
Husky mix .. she has white /blue eyes. Not aggressive
Husky mix
Black and white .white on forehead and face ..white chest and white paws... body is mostly black
Black with white face
White
7 months
No
Female
No
Long
Large (50-75 lbs)
Short
Erect
Nylon
Black with an orange bow and orange clips
Yes it's a silver tag-BELLA owner zack and McKenna 452 grady rd
