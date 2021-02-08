Lost Dog Cameron

UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND

Submission ID: 3037

Date Lost: February 08, 2021

Area/Town Lost: Cameron/carthage

Street or Road Where Pet Lost: Grady rd

Closest Major Intersection: Gradyrd/union ch.rd

Owner's Full Name: McKenna cagle &Zack Enderle

Email: enderlekelly6@gmail.com

Zip

28326

Primary Phone

9109850369

Alternate Phone

(910) 748-7714

Additional Comments

Bella got scared this morning and ran off (a hot air balloon landed in our field) ..she has never left our yard before ..please help bring her home!

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo

File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name

Bella

Type of Animal

Husky mix .. she has white /blue eyes. Not aggressive

Breed

Husky mix

Markings

Black and white .white on forehead and face ..white chest and white paws... body is mostly black

Predominant Color

Black with white face

2nd Color

White

Age of Pet

7 months

Is Pet Microchipped?

No

SEX

Sex of Pet

Female

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered?

No

TAIL

Tail of Pet

Long

Size of Pet

Large (50-75 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet

Short

EARS

Ears of Pet

Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet

Nylon

Collar Color(s)

Black with an orange bow and orange clips

Collar I.D. Tag(s)

Yes it's a silver tag-BELLA owner zack and McKenna 452 grady rd

