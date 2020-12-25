Submission ID: 2983
Date Lost December 24, 2020
Area/Town Lost West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Murdocksville Rd
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 73 and Murdocksville Rd
Owner's Full Name Tara Nagy
Email tpenland820@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (910) 209-3043
Additional Comments She is wearing a blue collar and her name is Xena! Pleas help us bring her home for Christmas!!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Xena
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky
Markings Blue eyes
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
Collar Color(s) Grey
