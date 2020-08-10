Submission ID: 2787
Date Lost July 31, 2020
Area/Town Lost Windblow/Jackson Springs NC area
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Pooles Mill Road
Closest Major Intersection Highway 73 & Pooles Mill Road
Owner's Full Name Stephen Wyatt Nance or Ruby Nance
Email Suwillyard@bellsouth.net
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 704-701-1358*
Alternate Phone (704) 334-6769
Additional Comments *person completing above info is Susan Willyard(sister of Steve Nance)..phone numbers are mine. Thank you!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Dylan
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Part blue tick hound
Markings Distinct black and white
Predominant Color About equal black and white
Age of Pet 10-11 years estimate
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Don’t know # but tag is silver
