Submission ID: 3492
Date Lost November 07, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Fentress Rd
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 705
Owner's Full Name Mary Bethany Moore
Email mbmoore_07@yahoo.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 9106354437
Alternate Phone (910) 948-6531
Additional Comments Let him out at 5am this morning to use the bathroom. Have not seen since. 😭
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Milo Moore
Type of Animal Dog
Breed ShiChi
Markings Black & White
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 2.5
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
