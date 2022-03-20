Submission ID: 3708
Date Lost March 19, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 165 white oak road
Closest Major Intersection 24/27
Owner's Full Name Brittany Mcdaniel
Email bmcdaniel0121@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106031314
Alternate Phone (910) 690-2429
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kane
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Boxer
Markings White on chest and toes
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Choke Chain
