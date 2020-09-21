Submission ID: 2005
Submission ID: 2836
Date Lost September 20, 2020
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Muse Road
Closest Major Intersection 15/501 & priest hill road
Owner's Full Name Kaitlyn Phillips
Email K.phillips710@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 704-622-1126
Additional Comments Black and white mixed breed. Teal collar Her name is Luna
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Luna
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Border collie mix
Markings Black and white
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Teal with black clip
