UPDATE: DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Date Lost August 14, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen or vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost US-1
Closest Major Intersection 15-501 and US-1
Owner's Full Name Grant Thompson or Juliet Bowyer
Email gcthomp13@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9107837844
Alternate Phone (910) 783-8705
Additional Comments 9 month old Border Collie puppy with white face blue and brown eye. Pumping gas and he most likely seen something and jumped out of the window. We didn't know he was gone until we got home.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Walter
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Border Collie
Markings Blue and Brown eye, black and white with white face and white strip down back
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 9 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(1) comment
Posted on Lost and Found Dogs of Moore County, NC Facebook page Saturday eveningf by Juliet Bowyer : FOUND. Thank you to everyone who shared and spread the word to get our sweet little boy home safe and sound.
