Submission ID: 3686
Date Lost March 08, 2022
Area/Town Lost Seagrove
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 145 Mack rd.
Closest Major Intersection Hey 705
Owner's Full Name Tonya Page
Email tjap02@yahoo.com
Zip 27341
Primary Phone 9196012674
Additional Comments There is a second dog female black and tan
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bella
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab
Markings Scar on her cheek
Predominant Color Yellow
Age of Pet 10
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
