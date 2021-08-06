Submission ID: 3340
Date Lost August 05, 2021
Area/Town Lost 151 Toodle Dr
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Cameron Hill
Closest Major Intersection 24/27 to 27
Owner's Full Name Breanna Wyant
Email Breannawyant5@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 910-580-1657
Alternate Phone (910) 897-6937
Additional Comments Please help me find Lars!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Lars
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua and Feist mix
Markings N/a
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Tan or golden
Age of Pet About 3 or 4
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue with Anchors
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Gold in the shape of a bone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.