Submission ID: 3363
Date Lost August 19, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost N. Connecticut street
Closest Major Intersection Niagara-Carthage road
Owner's Full Name Audrey Francis
Email audreymfrancis@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 910 528 1530
Alternate Phone (910) 724-4809
Additional Comments Lost Bernese Mountain & Great Pyrenees mix. Has summer haircut— shorter than picture. Black and white female. Chipped. Spayed. Collars, tags, flea, and electric fence. Very friendly. Last seen on farm barking at fox that went into the woods. We think she chased later that night.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Winnie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Bernese mountain & Great Pyrenees mix
Markings Black and white
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 2.5 yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Name and numbers
