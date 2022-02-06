Submission ID: 3642
Date Lost January 31, 2022
Area/Town Lost Vass/Lobelia
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Wright Rd
Owner's Full Name Dezeray Price
Email deziprice99@gmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 910-885-2670
Alternate Phone (910) 986-1091
Additional Comments Intact Male Malinios last seen on Wrigth Rd (Lobeillia/Vass) with a white and black spotted dog. He is dark brown/tan with a dark black face. Will respond by calling his name, Joker. Not just a dog, he's a best friend and a companion. If anyone has seen him please call or text 910-885-2670 or 910-986-1091
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Joker
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Belgian Malinios
Markings Black face with dark brown/tan body and black legs
Predominant Color Brown
Age of Pet 5-6
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
