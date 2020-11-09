Submission ID: 2903 & 2904 & 2905
Date Lost November 08, 2020
Area/Town Lost Town of southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost E delaware ave
Closest Major Intersection May and e delaware
Owner's Full Name Lesli haven
Email leslih2@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 7192721845
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Shade
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Belgian Malinois
Markings Tan with white chest and black muzzle
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Wearing a silver fursaver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.