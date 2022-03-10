UPDATE: DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3684
Date Lost March 08, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Dowd and Carthage Rd
Closest Major Intersection Dowd and Carthage Rd
Owner's Full Name TARA Rescue
Email info@tararescue.org
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910 875 5791
Alternate Phone (910) 797-9044
Additional Comments Dunkin climbed out of a 6' fence and is loose in the area
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Dunkin
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Belgian Malinois
Markings some white on face
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 4 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Fabric with donuts on it
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.