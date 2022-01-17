UPDATE: FOUND
Submission ID: 3604
Date Lost January 16, 2022
Area/Town Lost Seven Lakes
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Dead Man Curve Road
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 211
Owner's Full Name Jill Smith
Email favoritemama@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone (910) 690-8642
Alternate Phone (910) 690-2928
Additional Comments Tracker collar last posted deep in woods between Holly Grove School Road and Cedar Lane.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Scarlett
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle
Markings Tri-color
Predominant Color Red
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 1 1/2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Pink and Purple
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Tracker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.