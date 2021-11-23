Submission ID: 3511
Date Lost November 16, 2021
Area/Town Lost Seven Lakes
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Brandywine Dr
Owner's Full Name Bryan May
Email maybh4@gmail.com
Zip 28209
Primary Phone 9106911084
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bella
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle mix
Markings White paws
Predominant Color Beige
2nd Color White
Age of Pet Three years old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
