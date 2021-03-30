Submission ID: 3124
Date Lost March 27, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins/Carthage near Midway Grill
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Crabtree Road
Closest Major Intersection Crabtree Rd & Plank Rd
Owner's Full Name Catherine Collins
Email cabigail92@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (910) 690-2792
Alternate Phone (910) 638-1101
Additional Comments Stella is wearing a red collar. She ran though her owners electric fence the morning of Saturday 3/27 & hasn’t returned home. She is a spayed beagle mix with brown eyes. She has a small tear in her right ear.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Stella
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle mix
Markings Brown/white
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Shock device on collar. No tag.
