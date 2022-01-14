Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Cloudy with freezing rain becoming likely after midnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with freezing rain becoming likely after midnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.