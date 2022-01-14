UPDATE: DOG WAS FOUND, DECEASED
ID: 3600
Date Lost January 12, 2022
Area/Town Lost Eastwood
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Highway 73
Closest Major Intersection Murdocksville
Owner's Full Name Ernie Bouton
Email turnieboy@yahoo.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9106388230
Alternate Phone (910) 638-8421
Additional Comments 6 month old mix named Smokey. Tricolor- Black, Brown and white markings. 3 white boots. A little skiddish.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Smokey
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Long leg beagle mix
Markings Brown White
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Tri Color
Age of Pet 6 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Curled
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue 1/2 in wide
