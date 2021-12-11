Lost Dog West End

Submission ID: 3551

Date Lost December 10, 2021

Area/Town Lost West End

Street or Road Where Pet Lost 103 Lancashire Ln.

Closest Major Intersection Love Grove Church Road

Owner's Full Name Ciara Sheerin

Email ciarasheerin@protonmail.com

Zip 27376

Primary Phone 9109869188

Alternate Phone (910) 315-1628

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Judah

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Beagle

Markings Tri-Color

Predominant Color Black

2nd Color White/Brown

Age of Pet 1

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

SEX

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Hanging

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Nylon

Collar Color(s) Black & Red Plaid Eith Bowtie

Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days