Submission ID: 3551
Date Lost December 10, 2021
Area/Town Lost West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 103 Lancashire Ln.
Closest Major Intersection Love Grove Church Road
Owner's Full Name Ciara Sheerin
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9109869188
Alternate Phone (910) 315-1628
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Judah
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle
Markings Tri-Color
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color White/Brown
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black & Red Plaid Eith Bowtie
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes
