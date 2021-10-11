Submission ID: 3434
Date Lost October 08, 2021
Area/Town Lost ELLERBE/DERBY
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Gibson Mill Road
Owner's Full Name Ashley Hill
Email ashleyghill11@gmail.com
Zip 28338
Primary Phone 9106524177
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bo
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle
Markings White around nose, mostly brown face with little black
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Mainly green. Looks like a peacock
