Submission ID: 3450
Date Lost October 16, 2021
Area/Town Lost Eagle springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Big oak church road
Closest Major Intersection Big oak church road, Bensalem church road
Owner's Full Name Skylar Whitney Beaman
Email Skylarcraven87@gmail.com
Zip 27242
Primary Phone 9109752635
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Zeke
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle mix
Markings Tan white and brown spots on the belly
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 4 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
