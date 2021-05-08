Submission ID: 3190
Date Lost May 08, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 106 McNeill st
Closest Major Intersection McNeill st and Barrett st
Owner's Full Name Brentley Tanner
Email brentleytanner@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9198013251
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Posh
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle
Markings Tri color
Predominant Color White and brown
Age of Pet 12 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
