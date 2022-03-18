Submission ID: 3705
Date Lost March 17, 2022
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Carolina Street
Closest Major Intersection US 5 and US 1
Owner's Full Name Karra Ussery
Email karraleanna@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 7758578636
Additional Comments Our 2 dogs dug out under our fence and ran off the morning of 3/17/22 in the Colonial Heights neighborhood of Aberdeen. The neighborhood has been searched and there has been no sign of the dogs. Both dogs are very nice. Our brindle hound Sawyer will approach anyone. Our beagle mix Daisy is over skiddish and will not approach strangers.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Daisy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle
Markings Has 4 white socks, and a white mark on her snout.
Predominant Color Brown/Orange
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 5 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Has an actual dog tag (military one)
