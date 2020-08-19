Submission ID: 2801
Date Lost August 18, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost South Henley
Owner's Full Name Jaden Trevell Hodges
Email JayHodges101@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9105287377
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Sadie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle mix German Shepherd
Markings White fur on chest
Predominant Color Dirty blonde
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Red
