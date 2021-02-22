Submission ID: 3058
Date Lost February 21, 2021
Area/Town Lost Cameron/Johnsonville
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Flynn McPherson rd
Closest Major Intersection Hillman Grove church rd Cameron hill rd
Owner's Full Name HEATHER CHRISTIAN PATTON
Email bpatton123013@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 9198881583
Alternate Phone (919) 888-1584
Additional Comments This is our son's dog.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Sky
Type of Animal Dog
Breed beagle/bluetick
Markings tick spots on legs, brown and black markings
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 4 months old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
