UPDATE: DOG HAS BEEN LOCATED (at Moore County Animal Services)
Submission ID: 3403
Date Lost September 14, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 570 McCaskill Rd
Closest Major Intersection Hwy22 and McCaskill Rd
Owner's Full Name Connie Thomas
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106385042
Alternate Phone (910) 986-3945
Additional Comments 4 yr old male Bassett Hound … (not very large… he was the runt of the litter)… He is wearing a black shock collar (for invisible fence)
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Beasley
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Bassett Hound
Markings Brown, white and black
Age of Pet 4 yeats
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Black
