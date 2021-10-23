Submission ID: 3459
Date Lost October 21, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst, NC. Near swamp between Clarendon Gardens and Merion Circle.
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Idlewild Road
Closest Major Intersection Linden road and St. andrew’s drive
Owner's Full Name Mark Alan Sinning
Email msinning@suddenlink.net
Zip 28562
Primary Phone 2523498795
Alternate Phone (252) 349-8796
Additional Comments The dog is a basset hound named Nessie. She is tan and has a white tipped tail, white paws, and a white belly. She is shy but very friendly. Will respond to “Nessie”. 60 pounds roughly.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Nessie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Basset Hound
Markings White patch on her back in the shape of an arrow.
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Purple with pink flowers
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Silver heart shaped. Has information on it.
