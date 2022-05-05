Submission ID: 3789
Date Lost May 04, 2022
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines/wedge wood
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Michael Rd
Closest Major Intersection Michael Rd and Hwy 22
Owner's Full Name Angela Sanchez
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 8434786702
Additional Comments Rosie is an elderly (15 yes old) Australian Shepard. Tan and white coat. Bright blue eyes. Sweet and friendly. Ran away during thunderstorm yesterday. Walks slowly and doesn’t hear well. Loves treats. Please contact immediately if seen or found.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Rosie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Australian Shepard
Markings Tan and white
Age of Pet 15
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.