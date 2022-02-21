Submission ID: 3655
Date Lost February 20, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Corner of Rockingham St. And Saunders
Closest Major Intersection Monroe
Owner's Full Name Leeona Klippstein
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 626.676.4116
Additional Comments Dog is recovering from seizures. She has slight amnesia, requiring care from her known family for medical.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cookie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Australian Shepherd
Markings black ears and around eyes
Predominant Color Blue Merle
2nd Color grey white black copper
Age of Pet 3 years old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) blue, green, diamond design
