Submission ID: 2837
Date Lost September 19, 2020
Area/Town Lost Vass (Woodlake area)
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Azalea drive
Closest Major Intersection Murdoch and Cypress vreek
Owner's Full Name Melissa Acworth
Email acworthm@gmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 910 322 4886
Alternate Phone (910) 644-7093
Additional Comments work number is 910 243 8055
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Abby
Type of Animal dog
Breed Australian Shepherd, blue tick mix
Markings speckled face and feet
Predominant Color black
Age of Pet 15.5 yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) bright green with white flowers
Collar I.D. Tag(s) black, flat on collar
