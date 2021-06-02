UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3241
Date Lost June 01, 2021
Area/Town Lost Jackson Springs
Closest Major Intersection Hey 73
Owner's Full Name Carrie Barber
Email Carriebarber42@gmail.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 9106394808
Alternate Phone (910) 690-6054
Additional Comments Very friendly.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Pumpkin
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Australian Cattle mix
Markings White with brown head and specks down legs
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.