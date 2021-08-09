On August 6, 2021, in Lumberton, the dog was lost following a serious car accident.
His name is Boudreaux. He is a Black & white Australian Cattle dog Mix - he slipped his collar but is chipped…. I am sure He is very scared and is missing His family. Please be on the lookout if you have any information or sightings, please call the owner (Eva Marie Hadley) @ 757-217-7305 Let’s help to get “Boudreaux,” home ❤ Do NOT CHASE or CALL out to HIM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.