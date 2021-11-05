Submission ID: 3488
Date Lost November 05, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost South valley and Morganton rd
Closest Major Intersection Morganton rd and indiana
Owner's Full Name Heather Dyer
Email Heathermdyer@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 6177590816
Alternate Phone (978) 807-4863
Additional Comments Brown & white Aussie mix. Shy dog but will approach you.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Luna
Type of Animal Doh
Breed Aussie mix
Markings Brown and white
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
