Submission ID: 2822
Contact Information
Date Lost September 2, 2020
Area/Town Lost Hoke/Moore County Line
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Ashmont/North McFarland Blue Rd
Closest Major Intersection Ashmont/North McFarland Blue Rd
Owner's Full Name Karen Richardson
Email info@tararescue.org
Zip 28376
Primary Phone (910) 875-5791
Alternate Phone (910) 797-9044
Additional Comments Penny is shy and may not come to you. If seen please call but do not chase
Animal Description
Animal Name Penny
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Australian Shepherd/Border collie
Markings White on muzzle
Predominant Color Blue/brown merle
2nd Color white
Age of Pet 6 yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? No
Sex
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
Coat
Coat of Pet Long
Ears
Ears of Pet Folded
Collar
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Rabies Tag
