UPDATE: GREAT NEWS! DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
*****Smiley is home safe thank you all for your help and support*****
Submission ID: 4235
Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) Lobelia
Owner's First Name Melissa
Email melissadamitz@yahoo.com
Primary Phone 210-574-4440
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost January 17, 2023
Area/Town Lost Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Lobelia rd
Closest Major Intersection Wright Rd and Mc Pherson Rd
Owner's Full Name Melissa
Email melissadamitz@yahoo.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 210-574-4440
Additional Comments Our dog is lost. My dad put him on the leash last night after 9 pm to go potty amd somehow the leash was not clasped all the way. Smiley is an American Blue Heeler mix Australian Shepherd. He is mostly white with brown areas. He is very old and blind. I believe he may have wandered and lost his way home. His senses are diminished. His hearing is bad. He is very obedient and friendly.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video)
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Smiley
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Australian Shepherd/ American Blue Heeler Mix
Markings Brown markings
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 17
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) Grey
Collar I.D. Tag(s) N/A
