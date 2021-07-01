UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3288
Date Lost June 30, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Letlough road
Closest Major Intersection Plank and Lakey Siding
Owner's Full Name Nicole Bozich
Email fitzgeni@hotmail.com
Zip 27325
Primary Phone +1 781-929-3308
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Hurricane
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Central Asian Shepard
Markings White with light brown markings
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Light brown
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Brown leather
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Hurricane - 781 929 3308
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.